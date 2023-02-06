Senior Citizens Services in Lima is hosting a monthly Coffee with a Cop

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's not every day you can sit down with a cop over coffee and donuts, but Lima residents had a chance to do so today!

This morning, Senior Citizens Services in Lima hosted Coffee with a Cop and is holding the event once a month. Sergeant Matt Douglass is bringing different topics each month ranging from programs they provide area children to elder abuse and updates on new equipment at the police department. While the conversation allows residents to know their law enforcement more personally, this benefits the police force to learn what concerns residents may have in their neighborhoods.

