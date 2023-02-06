Senior Citizens Services in Lima is hosting a monthly Coffee with a Cop

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's not every day you can sit down with a cop over coffee and donuts, but Lima residents had a chance to do so today!
This morning, Senior Citizens Services in Lima hosted Coffee with a Cop and is holding the event once a month. Sergeant Matt Douglass is bringing different topics each month ranging from programs they provide area children to elder abuse and updates on new equipment at the police department. While the conversation allows residents to know their law enforcement more personally, this benefits the police force to learn what concerns residents may have in their neighborhoods.
"A lot of our jobs, a lot of the patrol guys deal with a lot of negative stuff all the time so this is a great positive interaction that we've had," commented Sgt. Matt Douglass, Lima Police Department.
"I think it breaks down barriers between the officers and the community and that it's good that they can answer questions," stated Debra Bradley, who attended Coffee with a Cop.
The next Coffee with a Cop at Senior Citizens Services will be held on Monday, March 6th. Senior Citizens Services is located at 3400 W. Elm Street in Lima.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!