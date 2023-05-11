Senior citizens take a waltz down memory lane thanks to Allen County Council on Aging and Lima Eagles

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Council on Aging taking local seniors on a waltz down memory lane.
With the collaboration of the Lima Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Al Best Band, the Council on Aging has been putting on free dances for seniors for several years. Today's spring dance brought out over a hundred people to enjoy classic songs they heard growing up. Socializing, dancing, and reminiscing with new and old friends do a lot to improve their mental and neurological health. It's also important to give them a fun way to stay physically active.
"When you went in, you seen a lot of good dancers, but what you didn't see, was a lot of those dancers came in with canes, walkers, and everything else. But when the music starts, the canes, the walkers, get set there, and they'll take their partner's hand, and they'll walk out to the dance floor, and they just glide across the floor," said Gerry Burton, outreach supervisor at Allen County Council on Aging.
The Allen County Council on Aging will have the next senior dance on October 13, 2023.