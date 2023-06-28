Seniors learn about the available services at a resource fair put on by Adult Protective Services

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Twenty-four different groups came together to show seniors and their loved ones the variety of ways different local services can support them.
This senior resource fair was hosted by the Adult Protective Services unit of Allen County Job and Family Services. People who attended could learn about mental and physical health, assisted living, insurance, financial services, and more. Criminal Victim Services were also present for those who may deal with abuse, neglect, or exploitation. The event gave people information in a safe and trustworthy environment.
"So we're the Adult Protective Services program here in Allen County, and we recognize that a lot of times people don't know the resources that are available to them. And so, we don't want to be the best-kept secret in Allen County; we wanted to be able to provide a one-stop shop for all of the various support services that are available to seniors in our region, and so that's why we decided to host this fair," explained Jacob Larger, administrator at Allen County Adult Protective Services.
Although this is the first time the senior resource fair has been held, officials say because of its turnout and success, he'd like to see another one in the future.