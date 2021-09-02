September is Kinship Care Month and Allen Co. Children Services wants to thank family members who are taking care of children

Family is usually the first place that people look at when they need help with taking care of their children. That is the same for the staff of the Allen County Children Services when it comes to placing children outside the home.
September is “Kinship Care” month which gives agencies like Allen County Children Services a chance to thank those family members who step up to help a child. Children Services currently have 247 children they are working with within the system. Only 72 are in agency custody and 175 are living with family members other than their parents. They believe the children they have placed in Kinship Care are only a fraction of the number of children that are being cared for by relatives.
Allen County Children Services Program Administrator Shelly Conrad explains, “Kinship and relatives providers are stepping up every day helping children. In their families doing multiple things with them. Whether it be the day-to-day care or just providing support to the families.”
Part of what Allen County Children Services does is connect families with resources to help them. They will be holding a “Win with Kin” event Friday, September 24th and Saturday, September 25th at the Lima Public Library(650 West Market Street, Lima, Ohio 45801). It will provide information about many of the services available for kinship care providers.