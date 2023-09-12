Service Professionals Experience Day of Honor at the Toledo Zoo

September 12, 2023 Press Release from the Toledo Zoo: TOLEDO, Ohio, Sept.12, 2023 — The Toledo Zoo was proud to host an incredible Day of Honor on September 9th, with over 4,000 visitors celebrating local community service professionals. In recognition of their selfless dedication and tireless efforts, the Zoo offered free admission and organized special activities to celebrate police officers, firefighters, EMTs, military personnel, and hospital staff. This event aimed to express our deep gratitude and appreciation for their invaluable service.
Throughout the day, the service professionals enjoyed a memorable experience at the Zoo. They were able to explore our vast array of exhibits, encounter fascinating wildlife, and participate in engaging activities. From a special performance by the United States Air Force Band of Flight, Spirit of Freedom Brass, to a heartfelt presentation, Day of Honor, proudly sponsored by Cleveland-Cliffs, provided a unique opportunity for these heroes to relax and enjoy time with their families and receive thanks from our visitors.
“The Toledo Zoo believes in the importance of recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of local service professionals. Their unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our community is truly inspiring,” said Jen Brassil, director of PR and Communications Events at the Zoo. “We are grateful for their service and are honored to have had the opportunity to show our appreciation through this special event.”
For more information about upcoming events and initiatives at the Toledo Zoo, please visit toledozoo.org.