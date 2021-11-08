SESA bringing hands-on education into the classroom that still gets kids interested in science-related careers

Have you ever wondered why does an object appear to bend when put into water? It’s called refraction and that’s just one of the things that 5th graders at Lima’s Liberty Elementary School learned on Monday.
Science Enhancement for Science Advancement, better known as “SESA” in the classroom, teaching about light energy. Students getting hands-on experience with a variety of experiments learning about how light works in different situations, all in hopes to encourage students to have fun with science.
SESA Teacher in Residence, Rachel Smith says, “They see you and they’re like, are you coming to my class, are you going to be in my grade today, what are we going to get to do? They start to really get excited when they see SESA coming in. So, it’s really fun to kind of push them into science, let them have some fun and plant a seed that maybe someday they maybe look into a science related career.”
The SESA program is sponsored by several local industries and has been bringing hands on science education to the classroom since 1989.