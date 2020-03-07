Set clocks ahead for Daylight Saving 2 am Sunday morning

It's that time of the year again when we jump back into Daylight Saving Time.
At 2 o'clock Sunday morning, we are supposed to set our clocks ahead one hour. But most people do it the night before, so they are not late for their Sunday morning activities. Daylight Saving means the sunlight will extend longer into the evening hours. But fire officials also want to remind people while they are changing their clocks, they should be changing the batteries in their smoke detectors that use regular batteries. Because a working smoke detector is the best way to protect yourself and your family in case of a fire.