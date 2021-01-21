Seven organizations receive 2020 Activate Faith Community Challenge Award

Activate Allen County and the West Central Ohio Health Ministries have announced the recipients for the Activated Faith Community Challenge award. 

Seven organizations receive 2020 Activate Faith Community Challenge Award

The challenge is an opportunity for Faith Based Organizations to increase their support of the health and well-being of their constituents. The challenge provides technical assistance, financial support and additional resources for a healthier organization. 

The following organizations received the awards as well as $500:

  • 4th Street Missionary Baptist Church
  • Church on Rock
  • Community Action Program
  • Com_UNITY
  • St. Marks United Methodist
  • Community Relief
  • St. Mary's Catholic Preschool

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.