One more nice day ahead before changes arrive. Expect lots of sunshine throughout our Thursday with warmer afternoon highs in the middle 80s. Humidity levels remain very low.
Most of tonight remains dry as clouds increase. There will be a chance for a few showers and storms to arrive around daybreak Friday.
Friday Forecast Details:
SYNOPSIS: A weakening, non-severe wave of scattered showers or storms will be possible in the morning. This should largely fade out by late morning. How the morning evolves is KEY for the MAIN severe storm concern late in the day. If the morning round ends up a lot stronger with widespread rainfall, this could push the late day severe threat further south, and even south of Lima. Conversely, if the morning round is weak, this should allow storm initiation further to the north and would lead to a more widespread threat.
TIMING: Main severe threat arrives after 4pm through 9pm, based off current data. Some adjustment to timing is possible.
THREATS: Damaging wind is the greatest risk. Parameters do support an isolated tornado threat and the potential for hail. Localized flooding is possible where storms repeat over the same area.
Note, there is no guarantee severe weather occurs, and it is possible that some areas miss out on the action altogether. These situations are fluid and are subject to changes. It is important to stay weather aware and check back for more updates.
The weekend looks warm and muggy with an isolated storm threat both days. However, a lot of the time should be dry for outdoor plans.
The extended forecast shows an increasing shower and storm threat Monday into early Tuesday. The heat will give way to unseasonably cool weather for the middle of next week.