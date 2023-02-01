Ohio Committee for State Weather Awareness Generic

Press Release from Ohio Committee for State Weather Awareness: Columbus, OH – As part of the 2023 Severe Weather Awareness campaign, the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness (OCSWA), in cooperation with the National Weather Service and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA), are announcing that the annual Severe Weather Awareness Poster Contest is open for submissions.

This contest is open to all Ohio students in first through sixth grade including individualized instruction (special education), public, private, and home school classes.

Download PDF 2023-OCSWA-Poster-Contest-Flyer.pdf

