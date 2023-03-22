Severe Weather Awareness Week reminds Ohioans the importance of having a safety plan

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Spring is here, and that means severe weather season is fast approaching. Today's statewide tornado drill gave Ohioans a chance to practice that safety plan. Meteorologist Nathan Kitchens has tips on being weather ready.
The statewide tornado drill gives area schools and businesses a chance to test emergency and sheltering plans in the event of an actual tornado.
Students and staff at Elmwood Primary in Shawnee Township took this time to put their plan into practice. Students remained calm and orderly as they crouched face down with their hands over their heads. Shawnee township fire department was on site to observe their safety plan.
"We work with our local fire department and they have been here several times. They are usually here whether it's our fire drills or our tornado drills. They have surveyed the building, they have given us their suggestions," explained Leigh Daily, principal at Elmwood Primary School.
For younger children, it may be harder to grasp why we take shelter during tornado warnings. Routine drills and guidance keep students calm and more aware.
"Especially for these younger kids that might not be able to follow instructions appropriately, it is important for all the educators here and all the adult personnel to be able to guide those kids in a dangerous scenario whether it is a tornado or a fire, anything that is potentially life-threatening," said Matt Reaman, fire prevention officer at Shawnee Fire Department.
While it is critical to know where to seek shelter, it is just as important that you get a warning in the first place! That warning is especially critical when it comes in the middle of the night. While your phone is a great source for severe warnings on the go, it's recommended that you have at least two ways of receiving alerts. At home, everyone is encouraged to have an NOAA weather radio. It will cost around $30, but they will sound a very loud alarm in case your phone does not wake you up. They are also very easy to program for those who are not technologically savvy. They come with a battery backup in case the electricity shuts off.
Whether it is at home or on the go, severe weather can strike at a moment's notice. You don't have to fear as long as you have more than one way of receiving warnings, and know what actions to take once that warning is issued by the National Weather Service.