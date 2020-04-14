A change in leadership at the Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission as the long time director has announced his retirement.
Thom Mazur who served nearly 30 years at the Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission, fostering cooperation and collaboration among Allen County political subdivisions and securing millions of dollars in federal and state funding resources, will be handing over the reins to Shane Coleman in mid-May.
Coleman is no stranger to the commission as he has served on many committees and most recently as the board president. He has 29-years of public service in Delphos and Van Wert and is looking forward to working with countywide partners in building Allen County's future.
The Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission works to understand and address the needs of the region when it comes to housing, traffic, and development issues.