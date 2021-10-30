Sharetta Smith canvasses days ahead of election, Nan Whaley joins

As we count down to the Mayoral Election with just days left, Sharetta Smith shows no signs of stopping in her campaign efforts.
Smith held a canvassing event on Saturday (10/30/2021), three days before the election. Her headquarters were filled with volunteers ready to reach out to the community and spread the word about what Smith wants for Lima. They were also making sure people knew when and where they were able to vote.
This is just one of many instances Smith has met with the public in the past year and says she wants to make sure that her word gets out to everyone.
“We’ve been at this for almost a year," says Smith. "Getting out, talking with neighbors about my vision to build a better future for all of Lima, and we’re inspired by those conversations that we continue to have and we just want to make sure that we don’t leave any door un-knocked.”
Gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley was also there in support of her friend Smith and says she looks forward to continuing her own campaign efforts after the mayoral races are over.
Whaley says, “We’re really focused on the local races these next three days. We want to encourage everybody to get out Tuesday (11/02/2021), but we have been really committed to our Ohio Deserves Better tour. We’ve been to 51 of the 88 counties so far making sure we really get to talk to regular people about the challenges they’re having with no help from the statehouse. People feel forgotten and ignored, and the reason why they feel that way is because it’s the truth.”
Election day is Tuesday, November 2nd 2021. For information on how to vote, head to allen.boe.ohio.gov.