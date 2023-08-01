CLEVELAND, OH (WLIO) - A man and woman who used counterfeit money around Van Wert and Delphos have taken a plea deal in federal court.
Paul Bakle and Katrina Shaw pled guilty to passing counterfeit money in the Northern Ohio Federal Court. As part of the deal, the other charge of manufacturing counterfeit money was dropped.
According to the indictment, they passed a variety of denominations ranging from five to one hundred dollar bills around Delphos, Van Wert, and Sherwood, Ohio. Bakle and Shaw were arrested in January in Defiance County and had counterfeit money on them, law enforcement searched Shaw's Van Wert home and found more bills and equipment to make the fake currency. They are set to be sentenced on the charge in November.