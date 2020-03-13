Shawnee Elmwood Primary students get a crash course on the coronavirus before their break

The teachers and staff at Shawnee Elmwood are making sure they are sending their kids home for the required break as educated as possible about the coronavirus.
Students in kindergarten through 2nd grade all got a health lesson on the spread of germs on their last day of school before being sent home for three weeks. This fun but informative lesson will hopefully put an end to some of the students' fears and concerns, as many of them might not know some important facts.
“Some of the things that I’ve seen just this week alone, I had students coming in and I just asked randomly, ‘what do you guys know about the coronavirus and what’s going on?’ And what they were telling me was rather scary,” says Ryan Pohlman, the gym teacher at Elmwood.
They used jokes and humor to catch the attention of the young students and showed them how easily germs can spread by using glitter.
This second grader is battling the coronavirus with knowledge, and his personal bottle of hand sanitizer. “The germs can spread easily, and the coronavirus, so if you touch something and basically somebody else touches it, they get the germs from you,” says Bruno, a 2nd grader.
Not only do they want the kids to know there is nothing to be scared of, but also they want them to feel a sense of empowerment that they have the tools they need to stay healthy. The school nurse ended the health lesson by answering all the questions the students had.
Elaine Troyer, the school nurse says, “I want them to understand that even though there’s a lot of worry and concern about the coronavirus, that there are things that they can do to help minimize their risk.”
The school hopes that by being proactive in educating their students that it will reduce the anxiety and uncertainty that the students may face while they are out of school.