Shawnee Fire Department remembers one of their own lost to illness

SHAWNEE TWP., OH (WLIO) - Several Shawnee Township firefighters making a trip to Cleveland on Wednesday, to bring home one of their own.
A procession of fire and EMS vehicles making its way through Shawnee on Wednesday evening, before a stop in front of the fire station. They were accompanying fallen fire prevention officer and fire investigator Matt Myers.
Myers died on Tuesday at University Hospital in Cleveland after suffering from an unknown illness. He had fallen ill in December, and was flown to Cleveland for treatment the day after Christmas.
During his time with the Shawnee Fire Department, he taught fire safety to many children in the community, and CPR and fire extinguisher training to countless adults. His fellow firefighters wanted to show appreciation for his contributions to the department and the community.
"He passed the other day, and we thought that it was only fitting that we went and got him - we sent most of our people to go up and get him today and bring him home," said Captain Brian Stumbaugh with the Shawnee Twp. Fire Department. "The procession went through, and it was joined by many departments from Allen County and Auglaize County, which we truly appreciate their support through this difficult time. Matt was a very important person in this community."
Myers had been with the department for just over two decades, advancing to his current job in 2018. His funeral arrangements are still incomplete.