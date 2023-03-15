Press Release from Shawnee High School: Five Shawnee High School Students were honored at the fifty-third annual Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition, including two Governor’s Awards of Excellence. The exhibition is open to Ohio’s 1,112 high schools, both public and private, charted by the State of Ohio Department of Education. The Exhibition consists of two rounds of judging. The first round selected the top 1,300 artworks from over 8,000 artworks entered throughout the state’s fifteen regions. The second round of judging selected the final 300 artworks to be included into the exhibition. The Governor’s Award of Excellence is given to the top 25 of the 300 artworks selected for the Exhibition. The artworks will be on display in the James A. Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus from April 23rd through May 18th. A special awards ceremony will be held to honor the artists on April 23rd.
Congratulations to the following Shawnee High School artists:
Grace Meyers - Regional Award, Juried in top 1,300
Oleh Zhuk - Regional Award, Juried in top 1,300
Maggie Stoddard - State Exhibition Award, Juried in top 300
Heather Hartzog - Governor’s Award of Excellence, Juried in top 25
Olivia Miller - Governor’s Award of Excellence, Juried in top 25