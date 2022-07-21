Shawnee High School graduate creates free theater workshop for area kids

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Shawnee High School graduate wanted to share her love of the stage with others and created a free summer workshop for area kids.
The "Made for the Stage" youth theater workshop is the brainchild of Madison Downing. Downing is a sophomore at the Conservatory of Performing Arts at Point Park University in Pittsburgh. The two-week camp has attracted nearly two dozen aspiring entertainers. They are learning improv techniques, brainstorming storylines, and even practicing audition techniques. Downing has always been interested in the theatre but teaching it took her by surprise.
"I have directed before and I've seen kids just like get it and I didn't realize I would ever enjoy teaching like this. Seeing them enjoy it and have fun and be like, I've never done this before but now I love it, like that just brings so much joy to my heart and I just love that they enjoy it just as much as I do," said Madison Downing, creator of theater camp.
The camp continues through next week with a showcase of their work Friday, July 29th at 6:30 p.m. when they perform on the Encore Theatre stage. The performance is free and open to the public. Encore Theatre is located at 991 North Shore Drive in Lima, OH.
