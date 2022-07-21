Shawnee High School graduate creates free theater workshop for area kids

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Shawnee High School graduate wanted to share her love of the stage with others and created a free summer workshop for area kids.

The "Made for the Stage" youth theater workshop is the brainchild of Madison Downing. Downing is a sophomore at the Conservatory of Performing Arts at Point Park University in Pittsburgh. The two-week camp has attracted nearly two dozen aspiring entertainers. They are learning improv techniques, brainstorming storylines, and even practicing audition techniques. Downing has always been interested in the theatre but teaching it took her by surprise.

