A Ukrainian exchange student is being shown support by his peers and teachers at Shawnee High School.
Every day, 11th Grader Oleh Zhuk gets kind messages from his classmates, while also being reminded that he is often thought of during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and how much it must be on his mind.
"I'm just happy with all of this, that they support us," said Oleh Zhuk.
Oleh came to Shawnee High School from Lviv, Ukraine seven months ago. Fast forward to February of this year, his family escapes to western Ukraine after the Russian invasion.
They keep constant contact with him, and while Oleh attends his classes overseas away from his family, a worry fills his heart, but his family assures him of their safety.
"They say 'be strong, we are fine, don't worry about us, it's cool, everything is going to be fine." Oleh recalls.
His classmates have been following closely on the situation in his homeland, worried about their friend.
"We go on TikTok and see all the videos of things happening," said Abbigail Cole, an 11th Grader at Shawnee High School. "We are like, oh my gosh, what is he thinking right now?"
An idea then came to mind to show support. On Thursday, March 24th, faculty, staff, and students all wore blue and yellow colors to represent the Ukrainian flag. They hope that the message shows that they are there for Oleh whenever he needs it.
"We are always looking out for each other, we are always having a great friendships and stuff and trying to be there for him," said Cole.
Another project came to fruition with Oleh's help. Hand-shaped signs with the message of "Stand for Ukraine" were put across a hallway that Oleh often crosses, with them also forming a heart with the colors blue and yellow.
"We wanted this to serve as a visual reminder to him as he went through the halls how much he was cared for and how much our students are interested in what's going on with him," said Ranae Theis, a Spanish Teacher at the high school.
Seeing these messages, Oleh says that he appreciates and knows that his fellow classmates and teachers have his back whenever he needs it.
"Thank you so much for this, and it's a really amazing school," said Oleh. "It's been an amazing seven months here and thank you."
