Shawnee Local Schools hoping for additional funding for technology, mental health services

Shawnee Local Schools are asking voters to consider passing their tax levy this May.
The school district is looking at a $2.2 million levy over a five year period, which is about 4.58 mils. The funding will primarily go along with the CARES Act money that the schools received, to expand on technology in the classrooms, as well as mental health services.
"We’ve seen so many additional issues arise from the pandemic with our children and families in our staff as far as mental health concerns go," said superintendent Jim Kanable. "This money will dramatically help us improve access for all of our community that we serve with mental health components as well."
The levy will be up for a vote on the primary ballot next month.