Several streets in Shawnee were busy tonight(12/17/19) as many families came out to view the luminaries and also give back.

Shawnee Luminary Night helps feed families in need.jpg

Thousands of luminaries lined the streets of Indianbrook, Wildbrook, and several other neighborhoods. Cars slowly made their way down the streets as they not only viewed the luminaries but the house decorations as well. On their way out they stopped by the West Ohio Food bank donation area where they dropped off bags of food. The food bank says they are very grateful for the community support.

Shawnee Luminary Night helps feed families in need 2.jpg

“West Ohio Food Bank and Feeding America has done a great job of trying to end hunger as best as we can,” said John Gonzales, West Ohio Food Bank food sourcer. “So we are very happy and excited about what the Shawnee community is doing and the surrounding areas.”

The donated food will help West Ohio Food Bank feed families in need.

Copyright 2019 by Lima Communications Corp. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Camri Nelson is a Multimedia Journalist at Your Hometown Stations. She is a graduate of The University of Cincinnati and has earned a B.A in Journalism.

Digital Content Manager

Hello, I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations. I manage our web and social media content.