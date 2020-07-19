Shawnee Methodist United Church takes swift action after COVID exposure

Shawnee United Methodist Church has resumed online worship and is working with local agencies after two of their classrooms were exposed to COVID-19 at the Early Learning Center.

Shawnee Methodist United Church takes swift action after COVID exposure

The church opened their doors for worship at the beginning of June after being closed since mid-March when the pandemic started to gain momentum in the country. The church acted quickly after learning about the exposure Saturday night, and have been transparent to the community on how they’re dealing with the situation.

Bryan Bucher, the pastor at Shawnee UMC says, “I suspect this is going to be a part of our lives going forward. Anybody that’s a part of any organization that gathers people together, you're going to run into these moments and so we just felt like being transparent and also erring on the side of caution.”

Shawnee Methodist United Church takes swift action after COVID exposure

The Early Learning Center has been working with Allen County Public Health and Job and Family Services after learning of the positive cases. The center is still open and only people in direct contact with a positive case have been contacted to self-quarantine. Parents will only be notified about their child's class if there is direct exposure.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Buffalo native trying to get her news on! I’m a Multimedia Journalist here at Your Hometown Stations and I love what I do. Have a cool story idea? I’m in! Just email me at ashelton@wlio.com or message my Facebook page.