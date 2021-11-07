Shawnee Noon Optimists holding annual poinsettia sale

The Shawnee Noon Optimists are preparing for the holidays with their annual poinsettia sale. The club is offering poinsettias in five different colors and three different sizes. People that are interested in picking up a few blooms just need to contact an Optimist member to place their order.
All of the proceeds from this sale are going towards the many projects that the club puts on every year to benefit youth in the community.
"Some of the big ones that we do are the tutoring at Maplewood, we honor students at all four schools - the senior honor students - at a banquet, we have the flag project where we put flags out every holiday, and we also do scholarships, so this money goes toward all of those projects," said Linda Parish, past president of the Shawnee Noon Optimists.
Here are the details on the sale: