Shawnee Optimist Club holds annual Students of Honor and Achievement Luncheon

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - Students who have achieved excellence in academics or athletics were recognized for their hard work on Wednesday.
The Shawnee Optimist Club held its annual "Students of Honor and Achievement" luncheon at the Old Barn Restaurant. Students who have shown remarkable achievement in their academics or on the field through athletics were recognized. The ceremony serves as an important reminder to those students that their hard work has not gone unnoticed.
"They meet with their councilors, we get recommendations from the counselors of the school for these achievements. They are honored scholastically and some in athletics and everything that is involved that they are all around great students and represent their schools well,"
Schools that had students recognized include Apollo Career Center, Lima Central Catholic, Perry, and Shawnee Local Schools.