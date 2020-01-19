Shawnee Optimist Club hosts its annual Pass, Dribble, Shoot event

The Shawnee Optimist Club hosted its annual basketball competition that many say was too hard to pass up. Close to a hundred kids participated in this year's Pass, Dribble, Shoot contest.
Kids completed a series of different activities that tested their passing, dribbling and shooting skills. Area coaches, high school students, and volunteers helped lead the different activities. This free event is held every year as a way to give back to area kids.
“Shawnee Optimist is all about the students and the kids and we have the pancake breakfast coming up and it’s a fundraiser for these types of events,” said Jason May, the Shawnee Optimist Club Pass, Dribble, Shoot chair.
Kids who finished in first and second place were presented awards.