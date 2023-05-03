LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Shawnee Optimists took the time to recognize some outstanding students and educator.
Winners of their annual scholarship, speech, and essay contests along with their teacher of the year were announced during their weekly meeting at the Old Barn Restaurant & Grill. Recipients of this year's scholarship included Aiden Scheckelhoff of LCC, Bryee James of Perry, and Kayla Frost of Shawnee. This year's teacher of the year is Maggie DePalma, a 3rd-grade teacher at Shawnee Maplewood Intermediate School. All the winners are grateful for the recognition.
"These kids are my motivation why I get up every day and I wouldn't have it any other way. I thank the staff at Maplewood Elementary. They have been there for me, supported me the last eight years of my career here at Shawnee and I wouldn't be where I am today without their help and guidance along the way," stated Maggie DePalma, 3rd grade teacher at Maplewood Intermediate School.
"I'm really grateful for this opportunity and it will help me a lot in college so I don't have to worry. I can focus on my studies and not have to worry about money too much," commented Kayla Frost, senior at Shawnee High School.
Frost plans to attend the Ohio State University in the fall. Congratulations to all of this year's winners!