Shawnee Optimists recognize two community members

The Shawnee Optimist Club gave out two of their annual awards to community members at their meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Joyce Wohlgamuth with Shawnee Schools was given the Educator of the Year award and Det. Don Marik was awarded the title of Safety Officer of the Year.
Both say that they are humbled by the recognition, and that they aren't the only ones doing important things at their jobs every day.
"I feel like I’m somewhat undeserving because there are so many teachers out there that are working so hard," Wohlgamuth said. "With this pandemic going on, our kids are coming in a little needy, they're having some separation anxiety from home; it has been a trying time, but it’s been very good too."
"A lot of times I have to put all this information together that I get from other people, and a lot of officers always supply me with good information, so it’s always a collaborative effort, and I also just want everyone to know that they should support the blue," said Det. Marik.
The Shawnee Optimist board for the next year was also installed at the meeting Tuesday afternoon.