Shawnee residents voice concerns on solar field project at trustee meeting

Shawnee Township residents attended Monday's trustee meeting in order to voice concerns about a solar field project that is currently in the works.
Lightsource BP previously announced a $316 million solar farm project that Trustees say would occupy approximately 2,600 acres of land in Shawnee Township.
The farm will be named the Birch Solar Farm, and is privately funded. The plan is to put the farm around South Kemp Road, south of Fort Amanda Road.
At Monday's meeting, residents raised concerns about the impact that the solar farm project could have in the township. Residents state that their main concern on the project is the lack of communication with Lightsource BP.
"We have a lot of environmental concerns, we have tax revenue concerns," said Jim Thompson, a Shawnee Township resident. "And quite honestly, the lack of local control that would be over this project."
Some of the specific concerns brought up by residents are money raised not staying in the township, limiting space for animals, air space for hospital helicopters, jobs being offered outside of Ohio, and specifics on the number of acres needed to complete the project.
Trustees listened to each resident's concerns during the public comment section of the meeting, while also clarifying details that they know about the project. Some trustees even shared that they were also opposed to the project.
Vice Chairman Dave Belton was one of the trustees who stated his opposition to the project, also echoing a concern on the lack of information on the project.
"There is still a lot of unknowns about this," said Belton. "I commend the Facebook group that has been formed and the information that they have gathered... we want to listen. We want to listen to our resident's concerns."
Lighthouse BP will be holding virtual information meetings on November 20th and 23rd for Shawnee Township Trustees.