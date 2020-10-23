Shawnee Schools vote to revise reopening plan

Shawnee Local Schools, revising their reopening plan Friday in a special board meeting, deciding to soon adapt partially virtual learning.
With the exception of 10% of students opting for virtual learning, teachers and students have been in-person full time up until now. School board members have heard the concerns recently from their teachers, telling the board members that they are drowning, often spending their nights and weekends preparing for class. On Friday, the Shawnee School Board voted to adopt what they call a four-to-one plan, where four days a week, Monday through Thursday, is in-person learning. And one day, on Fridays, is virtual learning.
“Coming out of last Tuesday’s meeting, the current plan was to do a 2-hour delay on Mondays,” said Superintendent James Kanable. “It became very evident from the board meeting on Tuesday that that plan was not going to be workable based upon the public participation. So the board made the decision after our executive session ended the conversation, where we went back and forth on what could or would be amicable, and the four-to-one plan became the product of that conversation.”
This new four-to one-plan goes into effect next Friday, October 30th.