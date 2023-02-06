Shawnee Superintendent Jude Meyers pleads to misdemeanor charge, all felony charges dropped in Gallia County

A plea deal has been made in the case against Shawnee Superintendent Jude Meyers. Our Stuart Hall has more on that deal and the charges that have been dropped.
Felony charges against the Shawnee Superintendent Jude Meyers were dropped in Gallia County, but he did make an Alford plea to a misdemeanor charge of conflict of interest. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, it means the defendant knows there is enough evidence to find him or her guilty. He was found guilty and Meyers was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and court costs.
Last summer, he was indicted by a Gallia County Grand Jury on 13 counts of having an interest in a public contract, and one count of theft in office interest, all of which were dropped during the hearing.
The charges stem from an investigation by the Ohio Auditor's Special Investigation Unit, after receiving a complaint about Meyers in January of 2019, which involved allegedly using his position as superintendent of Gallia County Local School to get his son a job. He also allegedly got 13 separate contracts for work as a substitute employee or for supplemental coaching positions. The indictment also says that Meyers allegedly used school equipment for personal use. The Shawnee School District knew of the potential of charges when they hired Meyers.
In a statement released by the Shawnee School Board: We said we would let the judicial system work things out and it did. All the felony charges were dismissed which is not surprising since Jude maintained his innocence all along. We are glad to get this behind us so we can focus completely on the work we are trying to get done at Shawnee. We have a community advisory team that has been working on a facilities plan involving new construction and renovation of our buildings. Shawnee School District will have a public forum this Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at Apollo Career Center when the community advisory team will report its findings.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.