It's the giving season, and we can't forget about our four-legged friends.
Shawnee Township made a big contribution to one of their favorite organizations, Deb's Dogs. At the beginning of December, they held a Christmas sweater contest that went on for two weeks. Instead of giving each other gifts, each employee would make a five dollar donation in order to wear an ugly sweater that day. The employees then pooled together the money and bought dog and cat food, cat litter, toys, and blankets to go to Deb's Dogs. They also gifted Deb with $330 of spending money for her organization.
"We kind of looked around the community. Who was in Shawnee that we thought gave a lot that would need something back? And we all thought Deb. Deb does a lot for us," said Sara Stemen, Shawnee Township dispatch supervisor.
"Shawnee Township, they're just a wonderful group of kindhearted people that keep our community safe. They mean the world to me. I would never want to live anywhere else. They're just a wonderful group of people that have the biggest hearts, and this is amazing and I'm so thankful," said Deb Helser, founder of Deb's Dogs.
Shawnee Township also used their collected money to buy gifts for one boy and one girl from the First Federal Angel Tree.