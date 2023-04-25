Press Release from the Shawnee Township Fire Department: Shawnee Township, Ohio. April 21, 2023 - The Shawnee Township Fire Department wants all Shawnee residents to be aware that Shawnee Township Fire Department personnel will be conducting fire hydrant maintenance and flow testing beginning May 1st, 2023 continuing through the month of May, weather dependent, or until complete.
These procedures will most likely cause the water within the municipal water supply lines to become discolored. This is normal but can create a problem for residents who wash laundry during this time. Residents should flow water from a cold water tap for several minutes, assuring that the water is clear, before doing any laundry during this time.
The Shawnee Township Fire Department apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause, but it is necessary to maintain the community fire protection water system.