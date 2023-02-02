Shawnee Township Police Department donates body cameras to the Elida Police Department

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - The Elida Police Department will soon equip their officers with body cameras thanks to a donation from a fellow police department.

The Shawnee Township Police Department donated a total of fourteen body cameras and their operating systems to the Elida police force. This was done after the township received new camera equipment. The township council approved the donation to Elida in order to help them in providing transparency and more to the community.

