Shawnee Township Police Department donates body cameras to the Elida Police Department

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - The Elida Police Department will soon equip their officers with body cameras thanks to a donation from a fellow police department.
The Shawnee Township Police Department donated a total of fourteen body cameras and their operating systems to the Elida police force. This was done after the township received new camera equipment. The township council approved the donation to Elida in order to help them in providing transparency and more to the community.
"With officer investigations, transparency for the public, the availability for the court to be able to look and see and decipher as jurors or triers of the fact, and the recollection for the officer as they try and deal with this highly stressful events," commented Chief Robert Kohli, Shawnee Township Police Department.
Elida's police chief says that the new equipment will expand their transparency not only with the public but with their very own officers.
"With the system we have right now, we only have an in-car system and an audio pack on us. So if we go into a residence, there is no video. And if we get too far away from the cruiser, the audio will go out. So this just has this where the officer will always have something with them to be able to document and record to help them with their case to help the victims and to bring those who have done wrong to justice," said Chief Dale Metzger, Elida Police Department.
Elida will be installing the new body cameras and their software in the coming weeks.
