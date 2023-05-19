Shawnee Township Police Department launches death investigation after man found deceased from a gunshot wound

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - An investigation has been launched after a 21-year-old male was found dead in his bedroom.
Shawnee Township Police found Zachary Kohli in his bedroom deceased from a gunshot wound at 212 Mahoning Drive Friday morning. Kohli was found just after two in the morning, his body has been transported to the Lucas County Coroner's Office for autopsy, which Shawnee Township says will reveal more information in the case.
"At 2 a.m. this morning my officers were dispatched to an unresponsive male, they found a 21-year-old resident there by the name of Zachary Kohli who was deceased from a gunshot wound. Lucas County has picked him up for autopsy, we are being assisted in the investigation by the Allen County Sheriff's Office in doing some processing and things along those lines," said Robert Kohli, Shawnee Township Police Chief.
More information on the investigation is expected to be available next week.