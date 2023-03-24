Shawnee Township Trustee Russell Holly passes away

Sad news to report tonight (3/24/2023) as a local township has lost a longtime public servant.
According to Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Shawnee Township Trustee Russell Holly passed away early this (3/24/2023) morning at Mercy Health St. Rita's. Holly was well known for not only his service to Shawnee Township but as a longtime Shawnee High School cross country and track and field coach. Holly was also a motorcycle enthusiast who taught motorcycle safety courses at Apollo. Holly's current term as trustee was set to end in December. Funeral arrangements at this time are incomplete. Russ Holly was 76 years old.