Shawnee Township Trustees heading to the ballot to fund police department

Shawnee Township Trustees passing legislation to put a Police Department Levy on the May Ballot.
Voters in the township will see a 3 and one-half mill property tax levy. Two-mill of that is to replace a police department levy that expired last year which generates funds to operate the department. It is 60% of their tax revenue. The additional 1.5-mill of the levy will generate dollars for communications and technology separate from operations. The police department has been operating on the original 2-mill levy since 2005 and costs have been outpacing revenue the last 4-years. The chief of police says if additional funding isn’t passed changes will be coming.
Shawnee Township Police Chief Mike Keith explains, “Staffing, equipment, we’ll probably have no investigations. No detective’s bureau, everybody would have to work the street that is available. There may be only one person out where we try to at least have two, every once in a while, three.”
Shawnee Township Trustee Mike Belton adds, “Well, it’s definitely a need for our future of our department also. I mean everybody’s costs, whether you live in a home, a commercial or an industrial, costs are rising. We want to make sure we are protecting the public with the best police department we can.”
The 2-mill levy will generate just over $733,000 like it did before. That is $70 per year for a $100,000 home. The additional 1.5-mills will add $52.50 bringing the tax on a $100,000 home to $122.50 a year. That additional millage will generate approximately $550,000 a year.