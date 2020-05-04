Shawnee High School is notorious for having innovative yearbook designs, as they’ve won awards for them for the past 8 years. This year, the students are being put to the test during a pandemic.
The tradition at Shawnee High School is to make every yearbook better than the last, and students this year possess a unique challenge to make that goal. Students have been working from home to complete the book, and have been reaching out to their classmates via social media to get pages done.
Delaney Dawson, a sophomore from Shawnee says, “We can’t go get a kid out of study hall if we need to write something about them, so we kind of reach out and just use who we have contacts with.”
Past yearbook designs were 3-D, glow in the dark, and even heat-sensitive. This year’s design is a pop-up style, with the theme being “Up for It,” and the yearbook staff embodies exactly what that means.
Brian Krawetzke, the yearbook advisor at Shawnee says, “The whole concept of the book is to be up for whatever challenge is thrown your way. These seniors have had some challenges, all of the students have had some challenges, and how do they rise up to meet those challenges.”
The pop-up style yearbook will feature pages that pop up from the page like a greeting card. And of course, a section of the yearbook will feature what it was like for students to be at home during the pandemic.
Taylor Bechtel, a sophomore at Shawnee, says she was in charge of creating the COVID-19 pages in the yearbook.
“I love the yearbook because like Mr. K always says, it’s like a history book of the year and I like to be able to look back on the yearbook and say, 'Oh my gosh that was when we did this, and I loved that year, and that was so fun,” says Bechtel.
