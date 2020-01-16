Shelby County man considers run for 4th District Congressional seat

Jim Jordan has a potential challenger for a seat in Ohio's 4th Congressional District.
Shelby County native and former county Republican chairman Chris Gibbs has announced that he is looking at running for Congress as an Independent. Gibbs hosted a listening tour in all 14 counties across the 4th District and people were invited to give input on their needs as voters. Gibbs explains why he left the Republican party and made the switch to Independent.
"As an Independent, I don't have to be loyal to either of these parties, whether it's on the right or whether it's on the left, I can be loyal only to the people of the district," said Chris Gibbs, Looking to run for 4th District seat.
He also says that one of the main concerns of most people he has spoken to is the lack of affordable health care. And being a former farmer himself, Gibbs and the rest of the farming community are concerned about the new trade deals and how it is hurting small farmers.