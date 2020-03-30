Sheldon Gas Co. donates lunches for students

A family business is serving up lunches for students in the Hardin Northern Local School District. Lindsay Walden with Sheldon Gas Co. made a Facebook post that they would be offering meals for students in the district the first Monday of the school closings.
Since then, the lunch distribution has expanded thanks to the community coming together: "It somehow turned into tons of people from the community reaching out, donating money, it was going to be a one-day lunch project, and now every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for the past two weeks, we’ve been up here serving lunch," Walden said.
Those interested in making either a monetary donation or dropping off food items can do so at the Hardin Northern Public Library on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.