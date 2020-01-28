Sheriff's Office and Bath Township Fire Department rescue boy off frozen pond

A boy was rescued from the ice Tuesday morning, on Johnny Appleseed Park property off of Slabtown Road.
According to Bath Fire officials, Allen County sheriff's deputies responded to a pond in Johnny Appleseed Park at 1582 Slabtown Road just before nine o'clock Tuesday morning. They attempted to talk the boy into returning to shore but were unsuccessful. Bath Township Fire Department personnel then arrived, with a firefighter putting on a cold water rescue suit. The firefighter made his way out to the boy and convinced him to let him help get off the ice. The child then was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita's to be checked out.