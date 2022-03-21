Sheriff says fiery crash in rural Hardin Co. last week was actually a murder-suicide

Sheriff Keith Everhart says that Alcario Nabarette and his 8-year-old daughter Elliot Nabarette died from the flames as part of a murder-suicide. On Thursday night, someone saw a car engulfed in flames in a field on County Road 75 at County Road 30. The flames were so intense that first responders couldn't reach the Nabarettes inside and they were pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff says the investigation has concluded, but additional information is being gathered on the incident.
Media Release from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office:An incident initially thought to have been a traffic crash which resulted in the deaths of the car’s 2 occupants, has been determined to be the result of an intentional criminal act.
At 5:45pm on Thursday evening March 17th, Hardin County Central Dispatch received a report of a vehicle off the road and fully engulfed in flames in a field on County Road 75 at County Road 30 in Liberty Township.
Upon their arrival, emergency responders were unable to gain access to the vehicle due to the intensity of the flames. Once the fire was extinguished, the 2 occupants of the vehicle were discovered to have perished.
Following an extensive investigation by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) and the Hardin County Coroner’s Office the incident has been determined to be a murder-suicide. The victim has been identified as 8-year-old Elliot Nabarette. Her father, Alcario Nabarette also perished from the flames.
The investigation has concluded , although additional information continues to be gathered.
