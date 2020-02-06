Sheriff Treglia talks about the legality of having guns in bars

Questions have come up in the wake of the Levels Lounge shooting on Tuesday, about having guns inside bars.

We spoke to the Allen County Sheriff who says it is legal to have guns in bars if a person has a CCW also known as a concealed carry permit. It would be illegal if the establishment has an explicit sign stating no guns allowed. If you do have a gun in a bar, the law says you cannot drink alcohol or have consumed it already. In terms of security in a bar, it is completely up to bar owners how much or how little they'd like to have in place including bouncers, wands, or metal detectors.

“It is just a sad scenario what has happened just around the street here,” says Sheriff Matt Treglia. “Obviously that is not responsible gun ownership and that is giving responsible gun owners a bad name.”

Treglia says his office hasn't done this, but if owners had questions about creating a safer bar environment the sheriff's office would give them advice.

 

