Sherrod Brown connects with Allen County arts leaders on results of key grants

A United States Senator visited Allen County on Tuesday in order to see the results of grants that helped two organizations survive the pandemic.
Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) visited the Allen County Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center to connect with local art leaders on how the Shuttered Venue Operator Grant (SVOG) has helped cultural and entertainment small businesses survive the pandemic.
The grants as well as an expansion provided by the American Rescue Plan awarded nearly 400 Ohio venues more than $300 million in initial and supplemental rounds of funding. The Civic and Convention Center received more than $400,000 in funds, while the Lima Symphony Orchestra Association received nearly $130,000 in funds.
Senator Brown states securing those funds was necessary for the growth of Ohio communities, including Lima.
"This is a lot of revenue for the community," said Brown. "It's tourist dollars, putting people to work, it's the trades, building things, it's all of that. It's good for the economy and it's good for the social enrichment of all of us."
The center faced a tough position if those grants were not available. Abe Ambroza, the CEO of the Civic and Convention Center, states that they constantly get requests for their venues for parties, receptions, and more. Without the funds, they would have had to refuse each request due to not having enough staffing.
"We didn't have the ability to pay for staff to be here all the time to answer those phones and execute those events... now, we can," Ambroza stated. "We got that ability now to afford salaries, keeping our lights on, and paying those bills that we were seriously running out of options to do."
The grants also allowed for a grand return to in-person stage. This weekend the Lima Symphony Orchestra will mark their return after having to perform digitally over the past year. They will now be able to perform once again in front of a live audience.
"When you are in a hall and you hear that music live, and you are actually feeling it and you are surrounded by a thousand other people who are feeling it, it gives that sense of belonging in the community," said Elizabeth Brown-Ellis, Executive Director of the Lima Symphony Orchestra. "I think right now, recovery, which is what I think we are really looking for."