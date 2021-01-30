Sherrod Brown introduces new legislation for COVID-19 relief in Ohio

Senator Sherrod Brown has been working hard to bring financial relief to communities that continue to struggle through the pandemic.
Two new pieces of legislation have been introduced by Senator Brown in hopes to fund communities and schools that could use a financial push through the pandemic.
The Direct Support For Communities Act would create a fund for direct assistance to Ohio cities, towns, villages, and counties. The other act which Brown says to be the most crucial is the Reopen and Rebuild America’s Schools Act. This bill would help schools modernize and replace outdated infrastructure, that would then help contribute to the safety of the students and staff as the pandemic continues.
Sen Sherrod Brown says, “The most important thing is getting schools back running with students going in person full time. I know that the federal government for a year, President Trump and Senator McConnell, just refused to put major dollars into public schools so they can do the reconfiguring classrooms, busses, and school cafeterias.”
Brown says that he hopes with a new administration in congress, Ohioans will finally be able to get the help they need from the government through the pandemic.