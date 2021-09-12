Shooting for a Cure looking for players in September 25th tournament

A local pool tournament will be racking up the dollars to beat cancer. The annual “Shooting for a Cure” will be held at EZ-Campgrounds in St. Marys on September 25th. Organizers say this will be the biggest scotch tournament in West Central Ohio.
The matches will be handicapped according different leagues that people play in. Besides the billiards tournament, there will be the hall of fame inductions for last year and this year. Organizers say the money raised will go to cancer research.
“In years past I have made $2,000, last year we only made a little, $1,000,” says Kevin Sawmiller, Organizer of Shooting for a Cure. “But we do what we can, the best we can. I am hoping this year, I think we can make a big comeback from this COVID.’
The tournament again is on September 25th, new this year is a junior tournament which starts at 10 am and the “Shooting for a Cure” sign up goes until 6:30 pm with the tournament starting at 7:30 pm.