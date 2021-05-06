Shopping for Mother's Day gifts

With Mother's Day just a few days away, businesses in the area are prepping for last-minute shoppers heading up to the weekend.
According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are predicted to buy more for their moms this year than in the past couple of years. Gifters are estimated to be spending around $220, and the top three gift categories are flowers, greeting cards, and special outings.
Blooms in Lima have been seeing an influx of people coming in for Mother’s Day gifts, most of them going straight for the hanging baskets.
Todd Crites, an employee at Blooms says, "I think it’s just something beautiful and everyone appreciates beauty, especially your mother I think. I’m sure it will bring a smile to their face."
Blooms says they anticipate having a busy next couple of days as Mother’s Day approaches, and will be getting a couple more shipments of flowers before Sunday.