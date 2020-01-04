Shortcuts around Bellefontaine detour causes serious problems

While Bellefontaine Avenue has been shut down people have been cutting through business parking lots, but law enforcement wants people to know that it's illegal and it is causing some serious problems.
Just this week a semi-truck damaged grass outside of Bruster's Car Wash. And the East Wind Restaurant also has damaged property due to two separate semi-truck incidents.
“At least got 10 semis a day and they cut my property,” said Tan Chiem, the East Wind owner. “I tried to block whatever I can do so they can’t get in, but they still get in.”
But it's not just the property they are concerned about.
“It just makes it kind of dangerous for customers that are coming in because they zip through pretty quick and other people who live around here walking to another place they could potentially end up getting hit if they aren’t watching,” said Jared Ross, Bruster’s Car Wash Shift Leader.
According to the Lima Police Department accidents in this area have increased since last year, some of which they believe is due to shortcutting. Short cutting is a violation of the city ordinance that says people can't cut through private property without doing business there. Instead of cutting through parking lots, LPD suggests people just utilize the new underpass on Elm Street.
“It’s a beautiful road way and it’s easy to travel along and that would take them to the exact same area that they’re trying to get to without having to shortcut across private property,” said Curtis Hile, a Lima Police Department sergeant.
The underpass might not get you through the city as quickly as you would like. But LPD is just asking that people be patient and follow the law.
“It will be an inconvenience for a little while, but that same inconvenience for a little, while I think, will be a great improvement while that round-about is completed,” said Hile.