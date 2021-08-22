Showcase of the Bands at the Allen County Fair Grandstand

Area high school marching bands took the Grandstand Sunday (08/22/2021) night at the Allen County Fair for the Showcase of the Bands.
Every year, the Kewpee Showcase of the Bands invites any local high school to come show off their skills in an evening of marching band performances.
The Ohio state Alum marching band got to kick things off this year, and Lima Central Catholic was the host band. Back to back, these bands marched in front of a packed grandstand audience to play some of their best work for the season. This is an event that marching band kids look forward to every year.
Brayden Truex, a senior at LCC says, “It’s a really big honor. I mean, we’re of course happy to be here. We come here every year. We’re always excited to show up and perform. I’ve been doing it every year since I’ve been in band, so I’ve been doing it for a couple years now. All of high school and before that.”
Tomorrow at the fair, it’s youth day with a five dollar admission, and you can catch Magic Man T-J hill at the Grandstand throughout the day.