Officers of the Sidney Police Department attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant on 34-year-old Brandon Steele at his home.
As officers approached the residence, Steele fled on foot. Steele and an officer met in a dead-end street where shots were fired. Steele then headed down an alley where he met another police officer, fired again, and hit the officer. The officer was taken to the hospital where he is now in stable condition. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351. Steele is considered armed and dangerous.