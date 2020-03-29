Sign up for Alert Allen County to keep you safe during the Spring storm season

Springtime means nature coming out in full force, and that even means the weather.
Severe weather situations are no stranger to Allen County, and it’s important to know not only how to keep you and your family safe during a storm, but also if a storm is on its way.
Alert Allen County is a messaging system that contacts anyone who signs up when there is a severe storm heading toward the area. It also sends out notifications for many other services people may need in a severe weather situation.
Tom Berger, the director of Allen County emergency management and homeland security says, “You’ll receive all kinds of information on there, from shelter location to possible feeding locations, to ways to stay safe when you’re cleaning debris, so we really do encourage folks to sign up for that Alert Allen County.”
To learn more about being “Storm ready” and to sign up for the alert system, visit allen-ema.com.